Downward trend of COVID-19 cases at area hospitals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With that downward trend of cases across the state and on the Suncoast, doctors tell ABC7 they’re seeing this same downward trend at area hospitals.
“We are doing great, our staff is amazing and our numbers have gone down significantly over the past several weeks,” said Manatee Memorial Hospital CEO, Kevin DiLallo.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Epidemiologist Manuel Gordillo says the downward turn of cases at hospitals across the Suncoast should be celebrated. However he says we can’t let our guard down just yet. He says he hopes things will trend differently from the first time the curve flattened in May.
“We have to learn our lessons. Making the same mistake twice would be very disappointing,” said Dr. Gordillo.
Gordillo says it’s up to the community to assure this doesn’t happen again.
“Keeping our social distancing, keep wearing our masks, stay home when we’re sick, do hand hygiene,” said Dr. Gordillo.
He says it’s imperative to follow the guidelines even if we’re trending downwards especially because we’re going into winter virus season. He’s concerned about respiratory viruses and influenza because it will make it difficult to set symptoms apart.
“We’re going to have to be quarantining everybody. It’s going to go back to where we were for sure,” said Dr. Gordillo.
He says if COVID-19 behaves like other corona viruses, it could be worse in the fall and winter.
So that’s why everyone should remain vigilant.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.