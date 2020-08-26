State Medical Examiners Commission makes policy change in COVID death certificates

The chairman of the Florida Medical Examiners commission, Dr. Stephen Nelson, tells ABC7 the reason they were doing the death certificates for COVID cases in the first place is because of the Florida Mortuary Operations Response System, FEMORS. It’s a system designed to be used in an event of a disaster like a public health crisis. Dr. Nelson says the system was never intended to handle the overwhelming amount of deaths the pandemic has brought for such a long period of time. He says it’s the reason the commission decided to change the policy allowing doctors to sign COVID-19 death certificates.