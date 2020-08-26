Police are searching for two missing children in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is searching for two children that have been reported missing in the city.
Police say that Cameron Knipfer and Alissa Couch ran away from a Family Resource Center and heading towards the Riverwalk Park.
According to police, Knipfer was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and rainbow color shoes. Couch was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue pants, and brown in-color shoes.
Anyone with any information on either of their whereabouts should contact BPD at 941-932-9308 or send an email to this email address.
