Police are searching for two missing children in Bradenton. (Pictured left, Cameron Knipfer, and pictured right, Alissa Couch) (Source: Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | August 26, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:13 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is searching for two children that have been reported missing in the city.

Police say that Cameron Knipfer and Alissa Couch ran away from a Family Resource Center and heading towards the Riverwalk Park.

According to police, Knipfer was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and rainbow color shoes. Couch was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue pants, and brown in-color shoes.

Anyone with any information on either of their whereabouts should contact BPD at 941-932-9308 or send an email to this email address.

