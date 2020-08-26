Local Red Cross volunteers and Florida Power and Light workers off to Louisiana and Texas to assist with Laura’s impacts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Just days after Tropical Storm Marco impacted the Louisiana and Texas gulf coast, Hurricane Laura is set make landfall near that same area overnight bringing life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds over 140 mph, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding to take place.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) deployed more than 900 lineworkers and contractors to support power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Marco and in preparation of Hurricane Laura.
The workers, who began their journey Tuesday morning, will travel to assist Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Texas crews wherever they are needed as part of FPL’s mutual assistance program with other utilities around the country.
“This is what we do in the utility industry, we help each other out in. As we have asked in the past for assistance, we are eager to return the favor,” says Bill Orlove, Spokesperson for FPL.
Earlier this month, FPL went out to the east coast to help restore power to nearly 1.4 million residents after Hurricane Isaias made landfall.
Orlove states, “They are ready, their trained and they are going to be working 16 hour days in hot, humid conditions and there may be some issues with some trees and other things that have come down that may be obstacles for them to get the lights back on quickly.”
Meanwhile, the American Red Cross had plans in place and volunteers ready to go just in case the storm were to hit the state of Florida. Once it became evident the storm was going to impact the northern Gulf coast, the national organization reached out to other chapters for assistance. Trained Red Cross disaster workers – including nine from Central Florida – have traveled to the area and are ready to provide emergency shelter and help to communities from Texas to Alabama.
Mary Gayle and David Sartwell, local volunteers from Sarasota, traveled to Louisiana on Tuesday and were assigned to a shelter team. All volunteers have completed advanced health screenings and COVID-19 operating protocols.
“We always need volunteers, it’s a fluid situation, especially for us here on the Suncoast with the availability of people. We have a lot of snowbirds who come volunteer with us in the winter. So, the summer months are usually a little slimmer for us,” says Steve Guetschow, Disaster Program Manager Southwest Florida with the American Red Cross.
HOW TO VOLUNTEER THIS HURRICANE SEASON
Prospective volunteers are encouraged to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult their health care provider and follow local guidance. Our top priority is the health and safety of our workforce and the people we serve. Individuals interested in helping can get started at www.redcross.org/VolunteerToday.
