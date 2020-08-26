Governor Ron DeSantis supporting Florida theme parks to increase their capacity

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis meeting with leaders from Universal Studios, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld. He’s telling residents and visitors that it is safe to visit theme parks here in Florida.
“We’ve seen declines in all the key metrics since the middle of July, so I think that’s testament to the lengths that they’ve gone at these parks to create safe environments,” said DeSantis.
Theme parks have been operating at a reduced capacity since reopening. Universal and SeaWorld had reopened in June, while Disney reopened in July. The executives who took part in this discussion say it’s very safe to visit any of these theme parks, adding they are one of the safest environments anywhere in the world.
“We have all our protocols in place, we have layers upon layers of protocols,” said John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Universal Parks and Resorts. “So hopefully we can start to get that message out so that people feel more comfortable.”
The governor says increasing capacity at these parks will help stimulate the economy.
“Obviously having these parks open gives people enjoyment who can come,” said DeSantis. “I think it makes people feel better, the employees, it’s huge for them and their families, but also just having a functioning strong society is really important”
Many Suncoast residents who we talked with say they are still a little nervous about visiting these theme parks at this time.
