First Alert Weather: The Suncoast stays warm and dry as Laura may become a category 4 storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are on the sinking air of Laura. This means more relatively dry weather and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Heat Advisory is once again in effect between noon and 6pm for “feels like” temperatures near 112 degrees and air temperatures in the mid 90′s. Stay hydrated if you must be out of doors this afternoon and take shade or air conditioning breaks from the heat. Heat Indexes will start to come down tomorrow and by the weekend it will be cooler as winds become west. That wind shift will also make the days a bit more humid and bring showers near the coast in the morning and then clear as storms move inland by afternoon.