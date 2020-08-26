First Alert Weather: Laura continues to strenghten, now a powerful Cat 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane is now expected to produce catastrophic storm surge with extreme winds along the coast of the Texas and Louisiana border. A slight deviation in track could put the storm closer to Galveston Bay and Hoouston or, if to the east, Port Arthur or Lake Charles. The coast from Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi is under a Storm Surge Warning and as much as a 20 foot storm surge is possible.
The storm will continue to grow to a Category 4 level. It is now expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later tonight with unsurvivable storm surge, widespread structural damage, power outages, fresh water rain flooding that could limit access to the damaged areas.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.