First Alert Weather: Laura continues to strenghten, now a powerful Cat 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane is now expected to produce catastrophic storm surge with extreme winds along the coast of the Texas and Louisiana border. A slight deviation in track could put the storm closer to Galveston Bay and Hoouston or, if to the east, Port Arthur or Lake Charles. The coast from Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi is under a Storm Surge Warning and as much as a 20 foot storm surge is possible.