Sheriff’s officials release image of vehicle potentially involved in drive-by shooting

The shooting happened on Aug 20. A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the head. Detectives believe she was caught in the crossfire. Detectives have located and seized a vehicle occupied by suspects in last Thursday’s shooting with injuries. The image of a white 2015 Chrysler 200 was captured on a surveillance camera at 26th Avenue and US 41 at the time of the shooting. Authorities have released the image to the public to ask for information.