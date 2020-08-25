Sheriff’s officials release image of vehicle potentially involved in drive-by shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County have released a surveillance image of a vehicle that was potentially involved in a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting happened on Aug 20. A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the head. Detectives believe she was caught in the crossfire. Detectives have located and seized a vehicle occupied by suspects in last Thursday’s shooting with injuries. The image of a white 2015 Chrysler 200 was captured on a surveillance camera at 26th Avenue and US 41 at the time of the shooting. Authorities have released the image to the public to ask for information.
Several leads are being followed and detectives continue to develop probable cause on possible suspects.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
Officials have not released an update on the status of the victim.
