Manatee County commissioners approve to exempt churches from the mask resolution

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners have voted to amend the local face mask resolution, and houses of worship are no longer required to have face coverings.
Commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of exempting houses of worship from the countywide mask resolution.
This is effective immediately, and commissioners say they will decide if they have a special meeting to draft a new resolution or if it will happen at an upcoming regular scheduled meeting.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.