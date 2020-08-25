Manatee County commissioners approve to exempt churches from the mask resolution

By ABC7 Staff | August 25, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 3:33 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners have voted to amend the local face mask resolution, and houses of worship are no longer required to have face coverings.

Commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of exempting houses of worship from the countywide mask resolution.

This is effective immediately, and commissioners say they will decide if they have a special meeting to draft a new resolution or if it will happen at an upcoming regular scheduled meeting.

No further information is available at this time.

