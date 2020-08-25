Florida takes center stage at RNC as Sarasota’s Sen. Gruters seconds Trump nomination

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s Senator Joe Gruters is one of several Floridians to take center stage at the Republican National Convention. Gruters was featured as he seconded the nomination of President Donald Trump to seek a second term.
Gruters, the Florida GOP chairman seconded the nomination of “the economic heavyweight champion of the world Donald J. Trump to be the Republican nominee for President.”
Gruters is not the only Floridian who will be featured at the RNC. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jeaneatte Nunez will speak. The appearances highlight the importance of the Sunshine State in the upcoming election.
