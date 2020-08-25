First Alert Weather: Yesterdays record heat returns today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We hit 95 degrees yesterday and set a new record. We will see the same hot temperatures again this afternoon. Dry air has moved in and will keep us rain free in the first half of the day. Moisture will return in time for drive-time this evening and rain chances will go up at that point. However, will most of the day dry, there will be plenty of time to warm-up. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast and will force the sea breeze to stay close to the coast. So not only will showers start later in the day but should be confined to areas close to the coast.