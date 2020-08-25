First Alert Weather: Laura now a hurricane

Laura now a hurricane (Source: John Scalzi)
By John Scalzi | August 25, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 12:54 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Hunter aircraft have found winds in Laura that are strong enough to classify it as a hurricane. In addition, the cloud structure is showing distinct banding features and a Central Dense Overcast, which is the large thunderstorm activity that builds around the eye-wall as it forms. These are all hallmarks of a better organized storm.

Storm surge warnings have been issued for the Louisiana and Texas coast were current projections have a peak storm surge of 13 feet. As early as tomorrow morning the tropical storm force winds would begin on the northern Gulf coast. Laura continues to be forecast to become a category three major hurricane before making landfall.

