First Alert Weather: Laura now a hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Hunter aircraft have found winds in Laura that are strong enough to classify it as a hurricane. In addition, the cloud structure is showing distinct banding features and a Central Dense Overcast, which is the large thunderstorm activity that builds around the eye-wall as it forms. These are all hallmarks of a better organized storm.
Storm surge warnings have been issued for the Louisiana and Texas coast were current projections have a peak storm surge of 13 feet. As early as tomorrow morning the tropical storm force winds would begin on the northern Gulf coast. Laura continues to be forecast to become a category three major hurricane before making landfall.
