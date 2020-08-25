Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

The law that shelved the old flag also created the commission to recommend a new one. The general public submitted nearly 3,000 design proposals, and the commission last week narrowed that to the final five: the shield with wavy lines representing water; one with the Mississippi River snaking along the state’s western border, plus a magnolia blossom; one with a magnolia blossom on a white background; one with the magnolia blossom on a dark blue background; and one with a stylized magnolia tree.