FDOH confirms more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 608,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 153 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Wednesday’s update.
602,113 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
10,733 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Tuesday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,278 Residents: 10,169 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 252 Hospitalizations* Residents: 722 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,705 (46%) Female: 5,301 (52%) Unknown/No data: 163 (<1%)
Race: Black: 988 (10%) White: 4,775 (47%) Other: 1,503 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 2,903 (29%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,712 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 3,822 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 3,635 (36%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,066 Residents: 7,006 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 60
Conditions and Care Deaths: 191 Hospitalizations* Residents: 439 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,198 (46%) Female: 3,637 (52%) Unknown/No data: 171 (<1%)
Race: Black: 435 (6%) White: 2,964 (42%) Other: 627 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,980 (43%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 740 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 2,637 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 3,629 (52%)
According to FDOH data, two new COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Manatee County.
Four new deaths were also recorded in Sarasota County according to Wednesday’s update from FDOH.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County has had four new hospitalizations since Tuesday’s update, while there are five new hospitalizations being confirmed in Sarasota County.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.