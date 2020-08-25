Environmental consultants say Longboat Key sewage spill near Sarasota Bay had no short term impact, FDEP to enforce penalties

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Environmental consultants for the town of Longboat Key say they found no evidence that a sewage spill near Sarasota Bay two months ago caused any short term impacts.
“They really didn’t see any environmental impact to the bay, which is good the leak didn’t occur in the bay,” said Tom Harmer, Town Manager for Longboat Key.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says 17-million gallons of sewage had spilled when a pipe had burst on land near Sarasota Bay off El Conquistador Parkway in Manatee County.
“However much the spill was, it happened in the mangroves which is away from the bay and that was just luck that it happened to happen like that,” said Rusty Chinnis with Suncoast Waterkeeper who is also a Longboat Key resident.
The state’s DEP says they will be taking action against the town which will include penalties.
“They will send us some formal documentation that will be a consent order telling us to do certain things and we’ll have penalties,” said Harmer. There are formulas that the state uses whenever there’s a release like this, so we are expecting to receive that and once we receive that, we’ll sit down with the state DEP and review that with them.”
The town of Longboat Key says even before the spill ever happened there were plans to upgrade the sewage pipeline. Chinnis hopes that project will happen soon.
“We need to fast track that new pipeline and that’s something that needs to be followed up on and we will follow up on that,” said Chinnis. “And I think it would be nice for Longboat Key to just take a step further, okay this happened, sorry this happened, we want to be a leader in the community by advancing whatever.”
