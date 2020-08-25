Deputies: 1 arrested after gun pointed at Amazon delivery driver

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one person for allegedly pointing a firearm at an Amazon delivery driver in Sarasota.
This incident took place on Monday around 11:13 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rita Street.
Deputies say the Amazon delivery driver reported that an unknown woman pointed a firearm at him while he was in the area of Vamo Road and Rita Street.
According to deputies, while the Amazon delivery driver was reporting the incident to law enforcement officers (LEO’s), someone else called them and said that an unknown woman was walking down Rita Street pointing a firearm.
Deputies say when they arrived on the scene they spoke with several residents in the area and many of them said that the person was probably a trans-gendered woman named Emanuella. According to deputies, they made contact with Emanuella, who was later identified as 41-year-old Tadeush Miller.
LEO’s say the Amazon delivery driver showed up and positively identified Miller as the person who pointed the gun at him and deputies then detained Miller and transported her to SCSO for an interview.
According to deputies, the Amazon delivery driver was interviewed and told them that he was making a delivery on Rita Street when he first noticed Miller walking in the middle of the road.
Reportedly, the Amazon driver stopped and when he got out of the Amazon van, Miller was standing by the door and pointed a black handgun at his face while screaming at him.
Deputies say the driver feared for his safety and the safety of others and asked Miller what was she thinking and to not shoot him and Miller walked away from him while still pointing the gun at him.
A witness was interviewed and according to deputies she said that she was standing in her garage at her home on Rita Street when she saw Miller walk onto a home across from her house.
Reportedly, the witness said Miller walked behind a tree and when she saw her again the witness said Miller’s hand was extended and she was pointing a gun in the direction of the Amazon delivery driver.
Deputies say Miller denied pointing a gun at anyone during anyone during her post-Miranda interview and when she was showed the surveillance video she told LEO’s that it was not her in the video.
Deputies say they then went to conduct a search of Miller’s home that she shares with her mother and they did not find a firearm in the home.
Miller is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without the Intent to Kill.
