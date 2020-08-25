Convicted rapist, murderer to be released after serving less than half of sentence

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder and rape in the 90s will be released back into the public.
John Waterman was convicted of the rape and murder of a 36-year-old woman in 1991 and the rape of another woman. The latter survived the attack.
Waterman was sentenced prior to a law that requires inmates to serve at least 85% of their term. After spending 20 years in prison, he was placed in a rehabilitation center for sexual offenders until doctors determined he was no longer a risk to re-offend.
The program, the Jimmy Ryce Involuntary Civil Commitment for Sexually Violent Predators’ Treatment And Care Act, is a program that hopes to rehabilitate sex offenders and is named for a 9-year-old who was brutally killed by a farm hand and repeat sexual offender.
At a hearing on Tuesday morning, doctors determined that Waterman is unlikely to re-offend. Officials are trying to determine now what a release for Waterman would look like. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
