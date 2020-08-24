Two people arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Venice last week

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a man and woman that are both allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred in Venice on last Friday.
Deputies say they conducted an interview with the shooting victim and he told them that he was driven to the Monterrey Apartments to buy narcotics.
According to deputies, the victim got inside of a black four-door vehicle at the apartment complex parking lot and Promise Kinsey, 22, was inside of the vehicle with an unidentified Caucasian man that was wearing an orange shirt. He was later identified as 22-year-old Sean Clarke.
Deputies say that as the victim and another man sat in the back of the car to conduct a drug transaction, a verbal and physical altercation started.
Reportedly, as the victim and the other man were trying to get out of the car, Clarke struck one of the in the back of the head with a gun and then fired several shots at them. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his back.
Deputies say they then spoke to a nearby witness who was about 30 feet away from where the incident happened and his statements were accurate to what deputies had already been told.
Law enforcement officers say they then conducted more interviews with more witnesses from the apartment complex and they told deputies that they did see a black, four-door, Kia vehicle, and that the man wearing the orange shirt was the person who shot the witness.
According to deputies, they located Kinsey and in a post-Miranda interview she admitted that her and “Drew Clarke” met with two men in her car to do a drug transaction at the apartment complex.
Deputies say Kinsey said that an argument started during the transaction and that Clarke struck the witness in the back of the head with a gun and shot hit several times.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says Kinsey gave them Clarke’s phone number and a database search revealed him as Sean Andrew Clarke.
According to deputies, Kinsey was shown a photo of Clarke and identified him as the person she knew as “Drew.”
Kinsey and Clarke have been arrested and are being held at the Sarasota County Jail.
