Police: Four men arrested during undercover operation targeting prostitution in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) has arrested four men after conducting an operation that was targeting prostitution.
Police say the operation took place along North Tamiami Trail in the city of Sarasota.
Dylan Garst, 22, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution.
Robert Revilla, 58, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution.
Clayton Mann, 28, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Axel Villette, 43, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution.
No further information is available at this time.
