Police: Four men arrested during undercover operation targeting prostitution in Sarasota. Pictured (top left, Dylan Garst, top right, Robert Revilla, bottom left, Clayton Mann, bottom right, Axel Villette.) (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | August 24, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 10:39 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) has arrested four men after conducting an operation that was targeting prostitution.

Police say the operation took place along North Tamiami Trail in the city of Sarasota.

Dylan Garst, 22, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution.

Robert Revilla, 58, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution.

Clayton Mann, 28, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Axel Villette, 43, is facing charges of Solicitation for Prostitution.

No further information is available at this time.

