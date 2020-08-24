MCAT to resume standard evening schedule

MANATAEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will resume its standard evening schedule Saturday, Aug. 29 when evening routes resume this weekend.
Bus routes were scaled back to end at 6 p.m. due to COVID-19. MCAT fares will remain free and the transit organization will issue a 30-day notice before fares resume.
MCAT passengers are asked to board and de-board using the rear door of the Transit/Trolley system. Rear door boarding and de-boarding creates more social distancing by eliminating the need for passengers to board at the front door to access the fare box, adjacent to the transit operator.
Drivers are currently implementing CDC recommended sanitizing procedures. Face masks are available on the buses.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.