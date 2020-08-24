Local health experts say COVID-19 patients recovery time varies, Suncoast woman is a living example

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Robyn Faucy-Washington says her whole family tested positive for COVID-19, and while her son and husband recovered quickly, she says it’s been nearly two months since she contracted the virus and still doesn’t feel she’s fully recovered.
Faucy-Washington and her family were all quarantined in their Bradenton home after they all tested positive for COVID-19 back in June.
While her son and husband recovered from the virus and was able to get back on their feet, Faucy-Washington’s recovery time was longer.
“My husband, once he felt better, he felt fully recovered within a couple of weeks. For me, this is my seventh week and I’m not close to 100% I’m very close but I still have some work to do,” says Faucy-Washington.
Dr. Asa Oxner who works in the USF COVID Clinic says COVID-19 patients recovery time varies.
“So we’re seeing a whole range of outcomes after COVID. Some people do recover 10 to 14 days. But other people it’s been three months four months. They still have not fully recovered. It does not seem to be related to their underlying health beforehand,” explains Dr. Oxner.
USF Health runs a virtual COVID-19 “CoCo” Clinic that checks in and follow-ups with recovering patients. They have found there are three categories of lingering effects of COVID.
“People who continue to have cardiac pulmonary symptoms. Neurological effects, maybe headaches or kind of brain fog. The third category is people who have lingering joint aches. Aches and pains afterwards,” says Dr. Oxner.
Faucy-Washington says she has experienced this.
“I’ve had had the flu. I’ve had upper respiratory infections. I’ve never had a sickness that lasted for weeks that completely drained me of my dinner and energy I’ve also never had a sickness that affected me cognitively”.
Robyn Faucy-Washington says for her, recovering from COVID has been a long process.
She says her family will be donating convalescent plasma for COVID patients who are fighting off the virus.
