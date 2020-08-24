Judge rules in favor of Florida’s largest teachers union in lawsuit filed against the state

Florida’s education commissioner Richard Corcoran says the state will appeal this decision. Here’s a statement that ABC7 had received from Corcoran late Monday afternoon: “We’ve said it all along, and we will say it one million times – we are 100% confident we will win this lawsuit. This fight has been, and will continue to be, about giving every parent, every teacher and every student a choice, regardless of what educational option they choose. If you are one of the 1.6 million students who have chosen to return to the classroom, a parent, or a classroom teacher that wanted to educate their student in person, we strongly encourage you to call the Florida Education Association and tell them to drop this frivolous lawsuit.”