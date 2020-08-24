Judge rules in favor of Florida teachers union, says school districts should decide if schools will re-open

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida judge has ruled in favor of teachers in a lawsuit that was filed over the re-opening of schools in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judge granted a motion on Monday for a temporary order against an emergency order that was signed by, Richard Corcoran, the Florida Education Commissioner, and Gov. Ron DeSantis in July.
The order said that all physical schools buildings throughout the state had to re-open in August.
The judge ruled that requiring schools to teach students in actual classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic in unconstitutional.
The judge’s ruling comes after a legal battle between the teachers union and the state that lasted for weeks.
The ruling can be read in its entirety below.
