First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory and angry waters as Tropical Storm Laura stays clear of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the far edges of a tropical cyclone it is often the case that the skies are sunny and the weather hot and humid. Such is the case on the Suncoast today. Our afternoon “feels like” temperatures will top out near 112 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued between the hours of noon and 6pm and may be issued again tomorrow. Other effects of the storms in the Gulf include a high chance for rip currents over the next few days and a breezy wind. Boaters will see a Small Craft Advisory for the waters of Englewood and south. We will also be drier than is normal for this time of year, even though Laura will pump in surface moisture keeping us in humid days.