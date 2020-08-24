First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory and angry waters as Tropical Storm Laura stays clear of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the far edges of a tropical cyclone it is often the case that the skies are sunny and the weather hot and humid. Such is the case on the Suncoast today. Our afternoon “feels like” temperatures will top out near 112 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued between the hours of noon and 6pm and may be issued again tomorrow. Other effects of the storms in the Gulf include a high chance for rip currents over the next few days and a breezy wind. Boaters will see a Small Craft Advisory for the waters of Englewood and south. We will also be drier than is normal for this time of year, even though Laura will pump in surface moisture keeping us in humid days.
In the days ahead, as the tropical systems continue to pull away from the Suncoast, our rain chances will begin to go up mid-week and breezes will become calmer. By the weekend the winds will shift again to the west and we can expect to see a change in the daily storm timing. Instead of afternoon and evening storms, our rains will come in the morning near the coast and inland in the afternoon and evening.
