Fall semester begins for multiple Suncoast colleges

Students at USF who plan on taking classes in person this semester will have to complete a daily symptom check survey before going on campus. The survey will be emailed to students. Once it's complete the student will be cleared with a campus pass, which they may have to show on campus. Those who do not pass will not be allowed on campus. USF will have random COVID-19 tests for students and staff. Anyone who does test positive will have to quarantine. Michael Snipes, who is an Economics Professor at USF Sarasota-Manatee, said he believes the school is taking proper safety precautions.