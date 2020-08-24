Fall semester begins for multiple Suncoast colleges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Two colleges on the Suncoast had their first day of school Monday.
The University of South Florida and The New College of Florida both opened their doors with improved safety conditions for students and staff.
Students at USF who plan on taking classes in person this semester will have to complete a daily symptom check survey before going on campus. The survey will be emailed to students. Once it's complete the student will be cleared with a campus pass, which they may have to show on campus. Those who do not pass will not be allowed on campus. USF will have random COVID-19 tests for students and staff. Anyone who does test positive will have to quarantine. Michael Snipes, who is an Economics Professor at USF Sarasota-Manatee, said he believes the school is taking proper safety precautions.
"I think that they have done a pretty good job. They've got cleaning supplies in all of the classrooms. We have to clean our work areas every time a class is over. Students are getting free hand sanitizer. They've got social distancing precautions all over the place. So I think there was a lot of uncertainty of actually how things would go when you were on the ground. But going there and actually seeing how everything was put into place I feel pretty good about it," said Professor Snipes.
The New College of Florida also has many new safety measures in place such as having students and staff use the symptom-checker daily before going on campus, requiring face masks indoors and outdoors, and randomly testing at least 10% of the campus population for COVID-19 each week. Anyone who does test positive would have to quarantine for ten days. Students living on campus will have designated dorms to quarantine in. A person has to be symptom free for 72 hours before they can return to campus.
