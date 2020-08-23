Six-year-old Florida girl becomes youngest person in the state to die from COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A six-year-old girl in Hillsborough County is now the youngest person to pass away from COVID-19 complications in Florida, according to a report by the Florida Department of Health.
Her death was reported to the state on August 17.
It is unknown if her case was travel-related or if she had any contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
So far, health officials say eight children, ages 17 and younger, have died from coronavirus complications since the pandemic began.
