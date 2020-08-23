NPPD warning citizens about scam calls happening with someone posing as one of their law enforcement officers

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department (NPPD) is warning the citizens of the City of North Port about a scam that is occurring with someone on the line posing as a member of their force.
Police say they received a number of concerns on Saturday from citizens who said that they received a call from one of their officers in a line that was identified as the NPPD main number.
The citizens who are receiving the calls say the caller is telling them that there is a warrant and that they need to arrange to pay bail money and not to tell anyone else about this.
NPPD says this is not them and would like to remind citizens to not fall victim to these calls, because they are scams.
