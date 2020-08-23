Laura continues tracking over mountainous terrain and Marco has a small window to become a hurricane before landfall

The 11 A.M. advisory has Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph with higher wind gusts. It is moving quickly west northwest movement at 21 mph. Laura will continue moving over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and begin tracking over Cuba this evening. This land interaction will allow little to no strengthening until it moves over the warm Gulf waters late Monday night and Tuesday. It is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph before making landfall along the northern Gulf coast late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.