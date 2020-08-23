Laura continues tracking over mountainous terrain and Marco has a small window to become a hurricane before landfall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The 11 A.M. advisory has Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph with higher wind gusts. It is moving quickly west northwest movement at 21 mph. Laura will continue moving over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and begin tracking over Cuba this evening. This land interaction will allow little to no strengthening until it moves over the warm Gulf waters late Monday night and Tuesday. It is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph before making landfall along the northern Gulf coast late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.
Potential impacts from Laura on Monday and early Tuesday across the Suncoast include:
- Rain bands that will add to saturated soils that could cause localized flooding for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage
- Increased surf and dangerous rip currents for coastal locations
- Strong winds along southern coastal communities with wind gusts as high as 35 mph
- An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in Laura’s squalls
Meanwhile, Marco is churning over warm Gulf waters and has a 12-24 hour window to strengthen before it begins to battle higher wind shear. The latest advisory has maximum sustained winds up to 70 mph and it is moving north northwest at 14 mph. It is still forecast to become a hurricane tonight or early Monday morning. As of now, Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coast, along with a Storm Surge Warning for Louisiana. Marco is expected to make landfall Monday evening.
