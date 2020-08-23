Laura weakening as it moves through Hispaniola

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Laura is still holding on as a tropical storm this morning as it makes its way through the mountains of the Dominican Republic.
Winds are now down to 45 mph and it continues to head west.
We are still well north of any major impacts from this system but we will see some additional heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday with some high surf.
There will be some dangerous rip currents from both Marco and Laura as they move closer to the Central Gulf of Mexico.
Marco’s winds just below hurricane strength as it moves through the south central Gulf.
Latest forecast continues to take it toward Louisiana as a hurricane. We will see some convergence bands or a few lines of showers and storms rotating around Marco as it moves to the NNW through the Gulf.
