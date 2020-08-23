First Alert Weather: Sunday, August 23, 2020 - A hot start to the workweek with a few squalls from Laura possible through Tuesday

Skies will start off partly cloudy with temperatures warming quickly throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out at 93-95 degrees with heat indices ranging anywhere from 108-110 degrees. We will likely see a few squalls from Laura, which will bring heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds. Winds will be strong out of the east southeast at 10-20 mph with wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph along the coast.