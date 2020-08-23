First Alert Weather: Sunday, August 23, 2020 - A hot start to the workweek with a few squalls from Laura possible through Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to taper off through the evening with gradual clearing taking place into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper 70s overnight. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Skies will start off partly cloudy with temperatures warming quickly throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out at 93-95 degrees with heat indices ranging anywhere from 108-110 degrees. We will likely see a few squalls from Laura, which will bring heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds. Winds will be strong out of the east southeast at 10-20 mph with wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph along the coast.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.3, which is extreme. Expect rough conditions on bay and inland waters with seas at 4-6 feet, and as high as 8 feet in the evening. Please use caution if you plan to be out on the Gulf waters tomorrow.
