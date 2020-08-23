FDOH reports 2,258 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 602,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 72 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Monday’s update.
596,511 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
10,397 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Sunday’s totals.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,209 Residents: 10,100 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 248 Hospitalizations* Residents: 705 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,665 (46%) Female: 5,264 (52%) Unknown/No data: 171 (<1%)
Race: Black: 979 (10%) White: 4,687 (46%) Other: 1,479 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 2,955 (29%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,651 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,743 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,706 (37%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,016 Residents: 6,956 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 60
Conditions and Care Deaths: 181 Hospitalizations* Residents: 422 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,174 (46%) Female: 3,609 (52%) Unknown/No data: 173 (<1%)
Race: Black: 431 (6%) White: 2,941 (42%) Other: 612 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,972 (43%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 711 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 2,581 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 3,669 (53%)
According to FDOH data, there are not any new COVID-19 related deaths being reported out of Manatee County, but there is one new confirmed COVID-19 related death being reported out of Sarasota County.
For Manatee County, this is the third consecutive day that there are not any new COVID-19 related deaths being reported, according to FDOH.
FDOH is reporting that Manatee County also has had no new hospitalizations since Sunday’s update, while there have been three new hospitalizations confirmed in Sarasota County. For Manatee County, this is the second consecutive day that there are not any new hospitalizations being reported, according to FDOH.
