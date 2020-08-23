City of North Port helping students by expanding access to computers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of north Port will be helping students who are learning remotely by expanding access to computers.
The Parks and Recreation Department will set up a computer lab at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Students will have access to those computers beginning on August 31. They learning lab will be free for students who are 11-years-old and older.
They be either members of the ‘Achieve Anything Program,’ current members of North Port D-Fy or are a Sarasota County Schools student with a valid student ID.
Students will be be able to reserve a computer for two-hour work block up to 24 hours in advance.
