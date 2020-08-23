Bradenton Blues Festival changing venue due to COVID-19 pandemic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Local non-profit organization, Realize Bradenton, is planning to proceed in December with their outdoor Blues music event,the Bradenton Blues Festival, but they are changing their venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outdoor music event is expected to take place on December 4, and 5, but it will not be held it’s normal location on the Riverwalk.
The event will now take place at LECOM Park, the spring training home for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Organizers of the event say the main reason for changing the venue is because the park has a seating capacity of 7,500 and for an event that is expected to have over 1,100 people in attendance they believe that continuing to practice social distancing in an outdoor environment is achievable.
Although the event is expected to happen, if it has to be canceled there are other ways that you can continue to provide support to help the festival can continue for more years to come. Those options are the following:
- Donate your ticket as a tax deductible gift to Realize Bradenton.
- Request a roll-over ticket to the 2021 festival.
If these options are not possible, you can request a refund of the ticket price. This does not include the convenience fee.
You can find out more about the Bradenton Blues Festival in the document posted below.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.