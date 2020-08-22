Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A rich plume of moisture will remain draped across the Suncoast this weekend bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms through Sunday night.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening with gradual clearing into the overnight hours.
Areas that see stronger thunderstorms could pick up higher rainfall totals. Parts of the Suncoast have the potential to see an additional 1-2 inches of rain within the next 48 hours. This rainfall will keep grounds saturated and will be something we have to watch for when Laura moves into the Gulf early next week. Rain bands from Laura could allow localized flooding to occur for areas near the coast or areas with poor drainage on Monday.
