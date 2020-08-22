Marco now in the western Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now there are two. Tropical storm Marco has winds up to 40 and is expected to move into the Gulf and Laura will follow a couple days later.
The latest on Laura is that it continues to be less of a threat to the Suncoast as the cone has shifted again to the south and west of our area. It looks like we will not get any sustained tropical storm force winds and we should see some periods of moderate to heavy rain beginning late Monday and early Tuesday. There are tropical storm warning up for Puerto Rico and the southern Bahamas.
Laura is expected to track toward the northern Gulf coast states late Tuesday and early Wednesday. We should get some high surf and rip currents for the area beaches beginning late Monday and continue through Tuesday.
We will be on the right side of the storm so we could see some squalls move through Monday and Tuesday.
The forecast for Saturday look for variable cloudiness as a trough of low pressure in the Gulf continues to pull moisture into the Suncoast. The rain chances will stay high through the weekend.
The record breaking hurricane season continues now with the earliest ever getting to the 14th storm of the season before Sept.
