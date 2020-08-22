Laura bringing heavy rains to the Caribbean islands and Marco expected to be a hurricane later today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The 11:00 AM advisory has Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds up to 40 mph and is moving west at 18 mph. The storm is currently bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico and will continue to interact with land through early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over Hispaniola this afternoon and tonight, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.
As of now, the threats are higher for southwest Florida, and not so much for northern Suncoast counties early in the work week. Saturated soils from rain over the past couple of days along with periods of rain from Laura early in the workweek could cause localized flooding for parts of the Suncoast. The threat for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as we will be on the eastern side of the storm.
If the track happens to continue moving westward it could actually lower our rain chances early in the week as dry air will begin to wrap around the storm.
Meanwhile Tropical Storm Marco is strengthening quickly and is forecast to become a hurricane later today. The latest advisory has maximum sustained winds up to 65 mph with higher wind gusts and is moving north northwest at 12 mph. Warm Gulf waters and lower wind shear will help Marco strengthen quickly.
