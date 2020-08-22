It’s never to late to start your storm preparations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Tropical Storm Laura churns through the Caribbean, Sea, Michael Drake, who owns Property Solutions of the Gulf Coast, says if you haven't already the time is now to begin storm prepping.
“Go home and get started immediately! You never know how the storms are going to turn ... We’re out of the Cone right now in another 24 hours we can be right in the thick of it,” says Drake.
Employees at this ACE Hardware store on Long Boat Key say not many people have come in looking for storm prep material.
We haven’t seen anything yet but you know Floridians are usually here at the last minute. Usually, on the island, it will be a last-minute thing everybody’s watching the wet weather,” says Jonathan Hanna who workers at the ACE Hardware.
