First Alert Weather: Saturday, August 22, 2020 - A warm end to the weekend with scattered showers and storms

There will be peaks of sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will warmer with highs topping out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 104-106 degrees. This is due to an upper level ridge that will build in the western Atlantic. As an ample amount of moisture continues across the Suncoast showers and thunderstorms will once again become scattered to numerous during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy out of the east southeast at 15 mph with higher wind gusts.