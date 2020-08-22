First Alert Weather: Saturday, August 22, 2020 - A warm end to the weekend with scattered showers and storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Lingering showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the Suncoast through midnight before gradual clearing takes place. Overnight lows will fall into mid-70s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
There will be peaks of sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will warmer with highs topping out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 104-106 degrees. This is due to an upper level ridge that will build in the western Atlantic. As an ample amount of moisture continues across the Suncoast showers and thunderstorms will once again become scattered to numerous during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy out of the east southeast at 15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Laura will likely bring rain bands in our direction early in the week, along with the threat for an isolated tornado and storm surge 1-2 feet along the coast.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.9, which is extreme. A small craft exercise caution will go into effect overnight for coastal Gulf waters, with a Small Craft Advisory 20-60 NM offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Seas will be 4-6 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
