Emergency management officials and Manatee County Commissioners no longer declaring state of emergency

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Emergency Management and the Manatee County Commission have cancelled the emergency meeting regarding Hurricane Laura.
The meeting was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, but Hurricane Laura tracked further west and northwest overnight and Manatee County officials have decided there is no longer a need to declare a local state of emergency.
However, officials would like to remind residents that they can expect some higher tides and potentially rip currents on Monday. Local forecasts for rain have dropped from five inches down to one or one-half inch on Monday.
“We are more confident in the storm’s track and that it will not produce enough effects for us to call for a local state of emergency,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “As long as the storm’s current track remains unchanged, western Florida will be away from the highest threats. There’s still a potential for heavy rain from outer bands so residents should monitor forecasts regularly.”
Although the state of emergency is no longer being declared in Manatee County, Public Works has made sandbags available for the public on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rubonia Community Center in Palmetto and the Myakka City Community Center.
Stay tuned to WWSB ABC7 for your First Alert Forecast.
