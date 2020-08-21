Unemployment rate up to 11.3%

The new mark was up from an adjusted 10.3 percent rate in June, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The state initially estimated the June rate at 10.4 percent but released the adjusted number Friday. The July rate reflected 1.125 million jobless Floridians, an increase of 122,000 from June, out of a labor force of 9.975 million people. The News Service will have a full story later Friday.