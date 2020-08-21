Suncoast residents advised to prepare for local impacts from Laura early next week

The latest model runs are keeping Laura just offshore and in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the bands from Laura will blanket the west coast of Florida early next week. Being on the eastern side of the storm means we are expected to get a lot of heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding due to grounds already being saturated from summertime thunderstorms. This side of the hurricane also poses the greatest risk of brief spin up tornadoes along with strong wind gusts. This is the time you want to take out your hurricane supply kits and make sure that you are ready to go in case this storm shifts back to the east.