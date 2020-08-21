Suncoast residents advised to prepare for local impacts from Laura early next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The latest model runs are keeping Laura just offshore and in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the bands from Laura will blanket the west coast of Florida early next week. Being on the eastern side of the storm means we are expected to get a lot of heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding due to grounds already being saturated from summertime thunderstorms. This side of the hurricane also poses the greatest risk of brief spin up tornadoes along with strong wind gusts. This is the time you want to take out your hurricane supply kits and make sure that you are ready to go in case this storm shifts back to the east.
Becky Blackwell, who has been a Bradenton resident for more than 20 years says,“We have two generators, so we are going to make sure that we have plenty of gas. We have plenty of water, canned goods, and medications. We been through a hurricane before.”
In the effort to combat flooding early next week, Public Works staff for Longboat Key has opened a self-filling sand station at 100 Broadway St. This filling station is only for Longboat Key residents & businesses to assist with storm prep for the peak of hurricane season. The Sand Station will be staffed on Saturday providing sand, bags & shovels from 9:00 am–1:00 pm, with a limit of 10 bags. Longboat Key residents and businesses who bring their own bags are welcome to fill those as well. For those who wish to fill their own bags outside of the staffed hours, sand will remain available. It is being asked that you provide proof of Longboat Key residency.
“We work to make sand available to our residents and businesses on the island just to provide the opportunity to fill sand bags in preparation for an event that may happen. We are also in a mandatory evacuation zone and we want our residents to take this seriously and follow the orders if given,” says Isaac Brownman, Public Works Director for Longboat Key.
Parts of Suncoast could receive several inches of rainfall over a short period of time, which could ultimately cause a flooding concern for coastal locations and areas with poor drainage.
“Most importantly don’t drive in any high water areas. One thing that the Public Works department has done here in Longboat is they’re always out early putting our signs out, which include high water signs and caution signs,” says Paul Dezzi, Longboat Key Fire Chief.
Sarasota County Emergency Operations Centers (EOC’s) is currently at a ‘Level 2′ activation as of Friday, August 21st, which means that they are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Laura as it moves closer to the state of Florida. Manatee County has yet to move to a ‘Level 2′ activation, but is considering it this weekend.
Shelters should be considered a option of last resort, and to consider seeking shelter with a family member or a friend nearby before traveling hundreds of miles. This year shelters are taking medical screenings upon entry and are requiring that you bring a mask along. Due to the Coronavirus, it has forced shelters to operate on a much lower capacity than previous years.
“Before COVID, a general population shelter had 20 square feet per person. We’ve increased that to 60 square feet per person for social distancing,” says Steve Litschauer, Emergency Management Chief of Manatee County.
Trimming trees, gathering supplies, securing boats or watercraft and finalizing your hurricane plan are some options that you can do this weekend to prepare. Never leave your pets behind, make sure that they have somewhere safe to go.
For more information on the Tropics and the latest forecast on Laura you can visit our website at www.mysuncoast.com/weather/hurricane or download our ABC 7 First Alert Weather App.
