North Port man pretends to have cancer and fraudulently receives over $85k in donations

CHARLOTTE COUNTY , Fla. (WWSB) -A North Port man is behind bars after allegedly pretending to have cancer to scam people into giving him money.
That man is Jason Depretis. That Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in four months, Depretis was able to raise over $85,000 for his fake cancer treatment. Officials say in October he told family and friends he had a severe form of cancer. Concerned, they created two GoFundMe accounts and one Facebook fundraiser account to collect money for treatments. A local Charlotte County business who had ties to the family also pitched into help Depretis.
The business allegedly received 229 pages of documents between October and January consisting of bills from different medical providers. The owner of the business would give the man cash to cover the medical expenses. However, the business owner grew suspicious and found out Depretis never was sick.
Detectives with The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were then contacted.
"These scammers are really good at what they do. They pull on the heart strings, they make it so you want to help them. And they're fairly believable. It was a couple months in when the business started realizing that this individual doesn't look sick and they got suspicious. And we just encourage people if this ever happens to you question it. Never question your gut but question the situation. Is it something that seems legitimate or is it something that could be a scam," said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Claudette Bennett.
Depretis was arrested on Aug. 11 by the North Port Police Department, who assisted Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with their arrest warrant. He is charged with scheme to defraud $50k or more. Depretis will be extradited to the Charlotte County Jail and will be held on a $50,000 bond.
