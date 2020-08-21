North Port man pretends to have cancer and fraudulently receives over $85k in donations

"These scammers are really good at what they do. They pull on the heart strings, they make it so you want to help them. And they're fairly believable. It was a couple months in when the business started realizing that this individual doesn't look sick and they got suspicious. And we just encourage people if this ever happens to you question it. Never question your gut but question the situation. Is it something that seems legitimate or is it something that could be a scam," said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Claudette Bennett.