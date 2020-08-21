No Swim advisory lifted for Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No Swim” advisory issued Thursday for Siesta Beach has been lifted.
The warning was issued after water tested for bacteria. A re-test showed health officials that those levels were satisfactory. Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this beach site.
The “no swim” advisory signage has been removed at Siesta Beach. There are no advisories in place on any Sarasota beaches.
When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions. Click here for beach water testing results.
