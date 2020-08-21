No recount in Manatee County judge’s race after candidate concedes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite a close race between candidates for Manatee County’s Judge, Group 4 race, there will be no recount.
According to the Supervisor of Elections, the close margin between candidates Chris Pratt and Kristy Zinna were close enough to qualify the race for a recount. Pratt, however, submitted a request in writing asking for a recount not to be made.
Pratt received 17,097 votes and Zinna received 17,253 votes in Tuesday’s Primary.
Kristy Zinna will go on to the November General Election to face off against Melissa Gould who received 22,456 votes. Because none of the 4 candidates received 50% plus 1 of the votes to win the majority, the top 2 will go on to a runoff race in November.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.