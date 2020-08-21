Manatee County announces sandbag locations ahead of T.S. Laura

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In advance of Tropical Storm Laura, Manatee County Public Works will be making sand and bags available for the public beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
The bags will be available at the Rubonia Community Center and the Myakka City Community Center. The Rubonia Community Center is located at 1309 72nd Street E., Palmetto. The Myakka City Community Center is located at 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City.
Both self-service sandbag locations will be open until 8 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 22.
“The current track is becoming more favorable but that track is going to shift east and west before it approaches Florida,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “As we move through today and tonight, residents need to make their plan now if they haven’t already done so. we’re getting into the peak of hurricane season now through September. We’re looking at a possible first of having two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.”
