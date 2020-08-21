Latest 8 p.m. update on Laura and TD#14

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new advisory has come in on Laura and not much has changed. The top winds remain at 45 mph and it continues to remain poorly organized at this time. It is moving west at 17 mph and may pick up some forward speed over the next 2 days.
It is now over the Northern Leeward island and will move over Puerto Rico and then eventually over or close to Hispaniola. It is not expected to strengthen too much over the next day or so but there will be a small window of opportunity for it to strengthen if it stays far enough to the north of Haiti and Cuba.
Either way the chance for the Suncoast seeing tropical storm force winds has lessened to 20% or less across our entire viewing area.
It is expected to get into the Gulf on Monday and then track toward the NW into the northern Gulf coast states on Wednesday.
We could still see some heavy rain and squally weather beginning late Monday and into early Tuesday. We will also see an increase in rough seas which will cause dangerous rip currents to develop along area beaches early next week. Expect to see some high surf and increasing tides due to two storms being in the Gulf at the same time.
TD #14 is expected to move toward TX over the weekend and make landfall as a tropical storm sometime late Tuesday.
