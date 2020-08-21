Future of bars and breweries still uncertain on the Suncoast

“We are completely alone in as far as knowing what to expect, and how long we’ll be forced to shut down. I understand that it’s because of this pandemic, but when I’m at a restaurant in downtown Sarasota, I walk up to the bar and have a drink just like everyone else. Pretty much nothing else has changed. I’m listening to a live band. Meanwhile, I’m watching everything I’ve worked for for the last decade, be destroyed by a policy,” expressed Jeremy Joerger, the owner of JDubs Brewery.