First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Laura’s track nudged south and west. The Suncoast is no longer in the cone.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Hunter aircraft identified a center of Laura a bit south of what was previously thought. The forecast track has been adjusted to compensate for the storm being lower in latitude by almost 90 miles. The new track has a cone of uncertainty that no long effectively includes the Suncoast. At present, tropical storm conditions on the Suncoast are not expected in the forecast next week. That said, any deviation in the track closer to the coast will alter the forecast, and changes should be expected over the next 36 hours. As the storm moves past the Greater Antilles tomorrow, it is possible that it’s intensity and track may be effected. We will be watching this closely tomorrow as a slight shift in the track to the north and east will have significant impact on our weather forecast next week.