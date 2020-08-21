First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Laura’s track nudged south and west. The Suncoast is no longer in the cone.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Hunter aircraft identified a center of Laura a bit south of what was previously thought. The forecast track has been adjusted to compensate for the storm being lower in latitude by almost 90 miles. The new track has a cone of uncertainty that no long effectively includes the Suncoast. At present, tropical storm conditions on the Suncoast are not expected in the forecast next week. That said, any deviation in the track closer to the coast will alter the forecast, and changes should be expected over the next 36 hours. As the storm moves past the Greater Antilles tomorrow, it is possible that it’s intensity and track may be effected. We will be watching this closely tomorrow as a slight shift in the track to the north and east will have significant impact on our weather forecast next week.
Our weather will be influenced by two storms at once in the Gulf waters which will produce a larger than normal fetch of strong hurricane and/or tropical storm winds over open waters. Minimal tropical storm gusts may be possible in near shore waters and along the coast. Surf and tides will be higher, although how much is impossible to know yet. Rip currents will likley be a problem and some beach erosion will also possibly be an issue.
Over land we will likely see periods of heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. We will have to watch for the possibility of a tornado or two as we will be in the front right quadrant of approaching rain bands. Total accumulation could exceed several inches. Working on our side will be that the storms will both move quickly and not sit in place for days.
Another possibility exists if the storms are stronger and farther away. The sinking air on the edges of the storm could actually dry us out a bit. It all depends on the track.
