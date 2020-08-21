First Alert Weather: More strong storms in todays forecast and we enter a critical time for the tropical forecast

The forecast beyond Sunday is dependent on what happens with our tropical depression 13. As of this morning it is looking ragged and suffering from the effects of wind shear and dry air. Hurricane Hunter aircraft even had a hard time finding a center of circulation. Without a well defined center the problems with forecasting future intensity and track are compounded. The present forecast is very low confidence and the next 36 hours will be critical in firming up the future of the system and getting a better idea of the possible impacts on Florida.