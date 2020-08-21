First Alert Weather: More strong storms in todays forecast and we enter a critical time for the tropical forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The southwest wind pattern hangs in another day for the Suncoast. We get a few morning showers and a possible thunderstorm in the morning hours, and with steady increasing rain chances, a better chance for thunderstorms and possible severe weather in the afternoon and evening. This pattern will shift this weekend. Our southwest wind will turn southeast and Saturdays storms will build inland first and then drift toward the coast in the later afternoon and evening.
The forecast beyond Sunday is dependent on what happens with our tropical depression 13. As of this morning it is looking ragged and suffering from the effects of wind shear and dry air. Hurricane Hunter aircraft even had a hard time finding a center of circulation. Without a well defined center the problems with forecasting future intensity and track are compounded. The present forecast is very low confidence and the next 36 hours will be critical in firming up the future of the system and getting a better idea of the possible impacts on Florida.
