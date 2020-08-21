Emergency management officials to ask Manatee County Commissioners to declare state of emergency

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Emergency Management and the Manatee County Commission will hold an emergency meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Laura. Emergency officials are urging the county to declare a state of emergency in case the storm makes landfall in the Suncoast.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Written comments from the public must be submitted here by noon. Comments may be delivered in person in the Longboat Key Room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. CDC guidelines must be followed.
The meeting can be streamed online here.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tropical Laura is shifting to the Southwest. The Suncoast could still see heavy rain. Stay tuned to WWSB ABC7 for your First Alert Forecast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.